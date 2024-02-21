Altercation leads to shooting incident last night

| By

(from Roanoke PD) n February 20, 2024 at approximately 8:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of shots fired in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. As officers were responding to the scene, they were advised that a person with a gunshot wound had been located inside a vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Orange Ave NW. Responding officers found a juvenile male with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the backseat of the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

As officers were continuing their investigation, officers located two teenage males who had been involved in the shooting on 29th Street NW. Preliminary investigation indicates that several teenagers were involved in a brief physical altercation at a residence in the 700 block of 29th Street NW that led to the shooting. Officers did recover a firearm at the residence. All involved parties have been identified and this appears to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made regarding this investigation