Warner talks infrastructure, funding for Wiley Drive bridge replacement

| By

Hopes were raised perhaps that Senator Mark Warner’s appearance to talk about infrastructure funding at the Wiley Drive low water bridge on the greenway this afternoon – often closed due to flooding – would be funded by the bi-partisan bill signed into law by Congress. But any replacement won’t come from that pot of money since the bridge is not in major disrepair. Warner had never visited that part of the Roanoke River Greenway before. He walked the low water bridge with Roanoke City Council members, other local officials – and met several people fishing from the bridge.