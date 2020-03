VWCC raises money for student pantry with chili and cookies

A chili cook-off and cookie bake-off at Virginia Western this morning, with the leftovers being sold after the judging took place to raise money for the Student Co-op food pantry. The student pantry opened last year and provides food to VWCC students having a hard time making ends meet. Kroger helped get the campus-based co-op off the ground. Natasha Lee is the Student Activities Coordinator at Virginia Western:

