VT tree expert says dry summer does not bode well for fall foliage

| By

This is the first day of autumn, the time of year when we look forward to colorful fall foliage. But a Virginia Tech tree expert says unless we get a good soaking rain very soon, this year’s color may be a disappointment. John Seiler says the very dry weather since early July is triggering trees to shed some of their leaves earlier — and often with more muted colors. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

09-23 Fall Foliage Wrap1-WEB