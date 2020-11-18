VT team studies packages are getting harsher delivery treatment

A Virginia Tech research team is at work to determine whether delivery companies are handling packages more harshly in the COVID era – and if so, how packaging quality standards would need to be strengthened. It’s the kind of thing VT’s Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design studies all the time, and with COVID creating a surge in parcel deliveries and extra demands on workers, the Center wants to see if those packages are getting thrown and bounced around more than before. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

