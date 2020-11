VT Animal Cancer Care and Research Center joins new FBRI wing roster

The new wing at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute on the Virginia Tech Carilion campus in Roanoke is still adding teams to its roster. The Virginia Tech Animal Cancer Care and Research Center moved in several months ago. Dr Joanne Touhy is the interim director; she said today that because dogs and people share some genetic traits what is learning from treating canines can often be applied to cancer research in humans.

