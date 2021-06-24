VSP investigating fatal accident from last Friday

| By

Virginia State Police Trooper G.L. Goad is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County. The crash occurred June 18, 2021 at 7:45 p.m. on Snow Creek Road/Rte. 890, just east of Shady Grove Road/Rte. 882.

A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling west on Snow Creek Road when it crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the road and strike a tree. The motorcyclist, Richard L. Boyce, Jr., 30, and the passenger, Chastedy R. Boyce, 29, were both thrown from the motorcycle and were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Both are Bassett, Va. residents and were wearing helmets. Richard Boyce, Jr. succumbed to his injuries on June 22.

The driver of the Toyota, Lori D. Oyler, 52, of Martinsville, Va., was transported by ambulance to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. Charges at this time are pending and the crash remains under investigation.