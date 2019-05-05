VSP investigates fatal Franklin County crash

(from Virginia State Police) FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Cockerham is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on today (May 5) at 11:45 a.m. on Route 122, one mile south of Route 634 in Franklin County.

A 2009 Toyota Yaris was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Nissan Rogue head-on. The driver of the Toyota was identified as Michelle Marie Deacon, 55, of Lexington, Va. Ms. Deacon was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Nissan was driven by Cherish Rice, 32, of Roseburg, Or. Ms. Rice and an adult male passenger were wearing their seatbelts and were transported for injuries received in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

