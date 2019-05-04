Angels of Assisi could be on the move

A community pet clinic and adoption center in Roanoke is making plans for a new home, according to WDBJ-7. Angels of Assisi offers services for pets and their owners at its current location on Church Avenue. The organization hopes to construct a new building on vacant property at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, across from Fire Station number 1.
A rezoning request filed with the Roanoke Planning Commission says the organization is planning a two-story building with approximately 7000 square feet per floor, and associated off-street parking. The vacant lot was once home to a service station many years ago.