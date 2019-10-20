VSP investigates fatal Botetourt crash

(from Virginia State Police) BOTETOURT, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper A.S. Cummings is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Oct 19) at 9:59 p.m. on Roanoke Road, one tenth of a mile south of Ashley Way in Botetourt County. A 2008 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Roanoke Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Charles Robert Lawrence, 30, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Lawrence was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Route 220 northbound was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was cleared. The crash remains under investigation.