VSP investigates fatal Bedford County crash

(VSP news release) Virginia State Police Trooper T.M. Wertz is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Saturday, (Aug 29) between 4 a.m. and 6:55 a.m. on Route 501, one quarter of a mile south of Route 672 in Bedford County. A 2002 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling south on Route 501 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned. The driver was identified as Artiom Alexander Easterbrook, 30, of Lynchburg, Va. Mr. Easterbrook was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.