Latest COVID numbers from VDH

The Virginia Dept. of Health reported 118,809 total confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus as of this morning (113,623 confirmed). That’s an increase of 1217 from the Friday morning report. To date there have been 1186 cases in the Roanoke City health district, 589 cases in Roanoke County, 209 in Salem and 246 in Botetourt County.