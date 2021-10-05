VSP investigate fatal motorcycle crash

| By

(from Virginia State Police) Virginia State Police Trooper T.M Wertz is investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on September 30 at 9:12 a.m. at the intersection of Route 24 and Route 886, in Bedford County. A 2006 Suzuki C90 was traveling east on Route 24, when the driver lost control and was ejected. The unmanned motorcycle then struck a 2017 Jeep Cherokee in the rear. The Suzuki was driven by Brian Paul Lowman, 62, of Evington, Va. Mr. Lowman was wearing his helmet and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mr. Lowman died on October 5, 2021 from injuries received in the crash. The Jeep was driven by Shirley W. Wheeler, 80, of Goodview. Ms. Wheeler was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.