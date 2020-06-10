VMT will reopen tomorrow

| By

(news release) The Virginia Museum of Transportation Inc is excited to announce they will be reopening on Thursday, June 11th 2020. This date has amazing significance to VMT as it is 6.11 – the number of their beloved, iconic N&W Class J 611 Steam locomotive.

VMT has been closed to the public due to COVID-19 since March 17th and in the interim have been preparing the venue and offering dynamic virtual content under the banner of “VMT GO” with live tours of exhibits and online activities available on social media and their official website, vmt.org

“It’s great to be back! We have missed our beloved VMT community very much and are looking forward to seeing them again.” Don Moser – Interim Director: Virginia Museum of Transportation. VMT will be following Phase 2 restrictions including but not limited to a 50 person maximum capacity, encouraging social distancing, face coverings when indoors and sanitation of surfaces by staff.

VMT has reduced admissions in lieu of certain exhibit closures due to Phase 2 restrictions. Admission will be $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for ages 3-18 and under 3 and members are free. Adjusted hours will be Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm.