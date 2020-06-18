Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Warner celebrate Great Outdoors Act passage

The Great American Outdoors Act passed in the U.S. Senate yesterday with bipartisan support. The bill will help states fund deferred maintenance in national parks. Senator Mark Warner, a co-author of the Great American Outdoors Act, says President Donald Trump has expressed his support for the bill and expects him to sign it. Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, isn’t sure what projects will start first on the Blue Ridge Parkway, but said the act is providing more than half of the necessary funds for needed maintenance.

