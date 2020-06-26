Virginia’s Blue Ridge poised for rebound

After ten straight years of revenue growth and hotel room bookings associated with business visitation and tourism, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge president Landon Howard says 2020 was lining up to be another record setter – but that was pre-pandemic. Howard said live on WFIR this morning that Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the outdoor amenities are ideal for the shorter, less-crowded “staycations” many are looking for as Virginia emerges from the COVID-19 lockdown. Hear the complete conversation with Landon Howard below:

6-27 Landon Howard Live