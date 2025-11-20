For more than two decades Dr. Robert “Bobby” Sandel was the President and driving force behind growth in programs and students at Virginia Western Community College. Dr. Sandel retired from that position earlier this year and after a nationwide search that involved 61 initial candidates was succeeded in July by Dr. Laura Treanor, who joined us live in studio this morning to talk about a professional journey that has landed her back in the area, and about the CCAP program that can cover tuition costs for qualified students who attend VWCC. Hear the complete conversation below; watch it on Facebook.

