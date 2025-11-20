The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation held its annual meeting last night, also giving out “Kegley Preservation Awards.” The Grove on Patterson, the Aspen Hill/Peck-Figatt House in Fincastle and the Colony House Motel on Franklin Road – where the annual meeting was held – were recognized for being restored. Also recognized with Kegley Awards were Heritage Education efforts at Roanoke Public Libraries, Roanoke College and the Bent Mountain Center History Room. The annual Pub Crawl & History Scavenger Hunt fundraiser was also cited. Bob Clement is President of the Foundation:

