Virginia Western begins campaign to replace iconic gazebo

Fund-raising efforts are under way to build a new gazebo at the Virginia Western Community College arboretum. The current one is 26 years old, and it is starting to deteriorate. They thought about restoring the gazebo but learned that state and federal standards make total replacement the less expensive option. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

