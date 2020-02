Virginia Tech selects new Dean for Innovation Campus

Lance R. Collins, the Dean of Engineering at Cornell University (in New York state), will become the inaugural vice president and executive director of Virginia Tech’s new Innovation Campus in Alexandria. Virginia Tech President Tim Sands made that announcement today. Collins has led Cornell’s college of engineering since 2010 and was part of a team that successfully bid to partner with New York City to build Cornell Tech, a Roosevelt Island campus that opened in 2017.