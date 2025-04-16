BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFIR) — Virginia Tech is observing the 18th anniversary of the April 16, 2007 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 32 students and faculty members. The university’s traditional remembrance events began at midnight and will continue through the day at the April 16 Memorial on the Blacksburg campus.

The remembrance began with the lighting of a ceremonial candle at the memorial, followed by the reading of the victims’ names and the playing of Taps. The candle will remain lit for 24 hours, with members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets standing guard throughout.

A moment of silence and wreath-laying ceremony took place at 9:43 a.m., led by university President Tim Sands and Dr. Laura Sands, with assistance from the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad.

Flags across the Commonwealth of Virginia are being flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset, in accordance with state observance of the tragedy.

Later tonight, beginning at 11:27 p.m., cadets will once again stand guard at the memorial for 32 minutes, one minute for each life lost. The day’s events will conclude at 11:59 p.m. with the extinguishing of the ceremonial candle, symbolically carrying the light back into Burruss Hall to reaffirm the university’s ongoing commitment to remembrance.

In the days leading up to the anniversary, the university hosted several related events, including a 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance, an on-campus memorial service, and remembrance activities organized by Virginia Tech alumni chapters nationwide.

The annual events serve as a public opportunity for reflection and remembrance, while continuing to honor the lives and legacies of the 32 individuals lost in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.