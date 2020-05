Virginia Tech, Carilion working on antibody testing

Dr. Michael Friedlander wears several hats – he’s Executive Director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke, and Vice President of Health Services and Technology at Virginia Tech. Several weeks ago he announced that both Tech campuses would start testing patient samples for COVID-19 – now they are developing a test for coronavirus antibodies:

