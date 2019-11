Virginia Museum of Transportation takes part in STEAM day on Friday

This Friday several thousand local school children will descend on downtown Roanoke for STEAM Day – a celebration of Science, Math, Engineering, Arts and Math. The Virginia Museum of Transportation is one of four venues that will welcome K-through-12th grade students. Courtney Plaster is education director at the VMT; she was live in-studio this morning:

11-4 VMT Update