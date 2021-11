Virginia Lieutenant Governor-elect to make history on several fronts

| By

Virginia has a Republican governor-elect. Many news organizations have declared Winsome Sears the winner over Hala Ayala, and she will make history when she is sworn in two months from now. Sears will become the first woman, and first Black woman, to serve as Lieutenant Governor in Virginia’s 400-year legislative history. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: