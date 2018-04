Virginia honors 1951 civil rights hero for first time

| By

Virginia is now honoring a civil rights hero whose school walkout she led in 1951 later became part of the landmark Supreme Court decision outlawing school segregation. Barbara Johns was 16 when she helped lead a strike protesting the very unequal conditions among schools in Prince William County — and did so in the face of threats to her life. Yesterday, and for the first time, Virginia officially honored Barbara Johns. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

004-24 Barbara Johns Wrap1-WEB