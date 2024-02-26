Virginia First Lady helps lead forum on fentanyl danger

Parents, guardians, coaches, teachers and local PTA officers met today in Roanoke to address the best ways to educate parents and their children about the dangers of fentanyl. The hourlong discussion at the Charles W Day Technical Education Center also brought Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin back to town as part of the “It Only Takes One,” campaign. Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Litel and Roanoke City Public Schools superintendent Dr. Verleta White joined Youngkin for the forum.