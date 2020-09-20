Virginia COVID-19 deaths have topped 3000

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 140,511 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of today. That’s an 856-case increase from Saturday – less than the 953 new cases reported yesterday for a 24 hour period from Friday to Saturday. There are now 3,015 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 939 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 960 reported Saturday.