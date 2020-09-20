Floyd County man missing

(from Floyd County Sheriff’s Department) URGENT REQUEST: Please help the FCSO find a missing man, Turner Quesenberry. Mr. Quesenberry is a white male approximately 70 years old. He was last seen around 2pm on 09-20-20 wearing black jeans, blue/ grey pullover and possibly a ball cap. He left on foot near Indian Valley Post Office Road in Floyd County, but near the Carroll County border. Mr. Quesenberry has a history of medical concerns and struggles communicating verbally. If seen please contact the FCSO at 540-745-9334.