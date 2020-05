Virginia COVID-19 cases surpass 40,000 — no change in Roanoke Valley

The total number of confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia has surpassed 40,000 — 40,249 to be exact. There are also 45 additional deaths statewide over the latest 24-hour reporting period. The latest data released by the Virginia Department of Health this morning shows no new cases or deaths in the Roanoke Valley.