Virginia apple cider recalled over possible health risk

From the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services: Mountain Man Market of Cana, VA is recalling its ½ gallon containers of Apple Cider because they have the potential to be contaminated with shiga-toxin producing Escherichia coli. Shiga toxin E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly; the condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The recalled Apple Cider was distributed locally at the Mountain Man Market on and before November 10, 2018. The product comes in a clear ½ gallon container, labeled as Mountain Man Apple Cider, Warning: this product has not been pasteurized and therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly and persons with weaken immune systems.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Division of Consolidated Laboratories (DCLS) detected the presence of shiga-toxin producing E. coli.

VDACS and Mountain Man Market will continue their investigation as to the cause of the problem though the seasonal production of the apple cider has ended for this year.

There is concern that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased ½ gallon containers of Mountain Man Apple Cider are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 276.755-3871.