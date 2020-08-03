Vinton man indicted for March 1 murders

(from Roanoke PD) UPDATE: Roanoke Police have made an arrest regarding the March 1, 2020 murders of April Barnicoat and Eric Surface. William Ray, 23 of Vinton, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives identified Mr. Ray as a person of interest. The victims and Mr. Ray are known to one another.

Detectives continued following leads and collecting evidence, and spoke with Mr. Ray on Friday, July 31. At that time, he was taken into custody regarding this case. On August 3 (today) the Roanoke City Grand Jury indicted William Ray on two counts of first degree murder. Though an arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing.