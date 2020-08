Roanoke Hospitality House is asking for help with a new fund

| By

The Roanoke Hospitality House is asking for donations to help with a new fund focused on assisting families who are having to stay in the area temporarily while a loved one is receiving medical treatment. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has more:

To go make a donation to the Roanoke Hospitality House, click here or check out their Facebook page.