Vinton fire extinguished; residents displaced

(news release) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 12:40 p.m. today in the 200 block of 8th Street, in the Town of Vinton, after a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) found light smoke coming from a third floor apartment window. There were two occupants, an elderly female and a juvenile who was visiting, in the apartment at the time of the fire both were able to evacuate safely.

Paramedics later treated the elderly female for other medical problems and she was transported to a local hospital. Firefighters rescued one dog from the apartment where the fire occurred and provided oxygen to the dog. The three adult occupants of the apartment will be displaced. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family. The fire was extinguished in about 25 minutes. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office now says improper disposal of smoking materials was the cause; damages are estimated at $11,000.