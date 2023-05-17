Vinton celebrates new Valley Metro covered bus stop

For a second time Valley Metro, The Town of Vinton and the Vinton Breakfast Lions Club have come together to build a modern looking, covered bus stop in the town; the newest is at Lakeside Plaza Shopping Store where Kroger is located. Peters said supply chain issues and then a partial rebuild after the new Lakeside bus stop was hit by a vehicle delayed today’s official launch. The local Lions Club raised around $30,000 for the joint project. Another covered bus stop at Precision Fabrics on West Virginia Avenue was completed last year. Town Manager Pete Peters at a ribbon cutting this morning: