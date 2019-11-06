Villa Heights Rec Center is reborn as a non-profit hub

The former Villa Heights Recreation Center in northwest Roanoke sat vacant and dilapidated for more than a decade before Restoration Housing bought it from Roanoke City several years ago and then invested around $800,000 dollars to bring it back to life as a community center, with several non-profit tenants. LEAP for Local Foods and The Humble Hustle are two of the tenants leasing office space from Kingdom Life Ministries International,the anchor tenant in a building that dates back to the early 1800’s. Isabel Thornton is president of Restoration Housing; she spoke at this morning’s ribbon cutting:

11-6 Villa Heights#1