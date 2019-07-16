Video: Police seek man for burglarizing lawn equipment business

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a burglary suspect and/ or suspect vehicle. A business in the 4000 block of Starkey Rd was burglarized on June 26 and July 7. Surveillance footage obtained from the July 7 incident show a while male with bald head entering the store with his face covered, then stealing a grand larceny amount of merchandise from a wall-mounted display. The grainy suspect vehicle still photo appears to be a Lincoln Signature Series sedan. Anyone with any information on either of these burglary cases are encouraged to contact Roanoke County police non-emergency dispatch at 540-562-3265.