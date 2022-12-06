Victory Junction brings REACH program to Carilion Children’s

The Petty family of NASCAR racing fame calls its North Carolina-based summer camp for kids with serious illnesses “Victory Junction,” to honor Adam Petty, who used to visit children’s hospitals between races. Now Victory Junction has come to Carilion Children’s at Tanglewood – and to Virginia – for the first time with its “REACH” program. Adam Petty died during a pre-race practice run 22 years ago. The REACH program will return to Carilion Children’s on a monthly basis. Carrie Mahoney is a child life specialist for Carilion who has also worked at the Victory Junction summer camp: