Verbal altercation leads to gun shots

Very early this morning Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Crystal Spring Avenue SW. At the scene officers were advised that the victim had been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. At Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital police spoke with the victim, an adult male with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. While officers were on scene collecting evidence the suspect arrived via personal transport to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with Detectives. Preliminary investigation indicates the two men engaged in a verbal altercation that led to the shooting. No charges have been filed,