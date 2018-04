VDOT wants the word out on a work zone — in the water

There is an unusual VDOT work zone now in place — on the water. It is the result of a bridge replacement project on a road often used between Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake. Crews are building a new Hardy Road bridge right next to the current one, and most of the work right now is done aboard barges on the water. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

