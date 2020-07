VDOT wants public feedback on McAfee’s Knob pedestrian bridge design

Those have hiked the popular McAfee’s Trail from Route 311 in Roanoke County know its somewhat of mad dash to cross from the parking lot to the trailhead – with a blind curve making it a bit of an adventure. Now VDOT plans to build a pedestrian bridge – and they’re asking for public feedback as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

7-10 VDOT Bridge Wrap#1-WEB

See link to comments/design page at www.virginiadot.org/TrailBridgeatRoute311.