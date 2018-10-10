VDOT to hold meeting on rerouting US 11 off Natural Bridge

| By

VDOT will hold a public information meeting later this month on possible alternate alignments for US 11 where it goes over Natural Bridge. Right now, there is no funding for any changes, but this is a first step that could eventually lead to such a project. The meeting is set for 5:00 pm Tuesday, October 30 at the Natural Bridge Hotel.

From VDOT: The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a Citizen Information Meeting about potential alternative alignments for Route 11 (Lee Highway) in the area of Natural Bridge State Park in Rockbridge County. The meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, in Washington Hall at Natural Bridge Hotel and Conference Center, 15 Appledore Lane, Natural Bridge, VA 24578.

A brief presentation will take place at 5:15 p.m. Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the study on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Mr. Terry Short, Planning Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.

Route 11 currently travels over the Natural Bridge geological formation, which is a National Historic Landmark and holds exceptional historical significance in the heritage of the United States. A multi-faceted geological study recently commissioned by VDOT recommends that Route 11 eventually be removed from Natural Bridge.

The Route 11 alternatives study offers several options for a possible future relocation. This study includes evaluation of environmental, geological, historic, economic, driver-safety and community-impact considerations for each conceptual alignment.

There is currently no funding for preliminary engineering, right of way or construction for a realigned Route 11. The alternatives study and the Citizen Information Meeting have the goal of documenting ideas and concerns from residents, businesses, motorists and others with an interest in Route 11. If a future realignment of the roadway is recommended, an additional location study including a no-build option would be required.