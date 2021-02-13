VDOT: stay home if you can, especially tonight

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (VDOT release) – Icy precipitation is falling across much of the Commonwealth, creating very hazardous travel conditions. Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working to treat and clear roads. However, freezing rain, sleet and cold pavement temperatures are expected to continue through Saturday evening, and travel conditions will remain hazardous in many areas. Motorists should monitor forecasts and conditions and delay travel until conditions improve. There is no safe way to travel during icy conditions: when ice is present, travel is hazardous.

A difference in just a few degrees of air or ground temperatures will determine if ice or snow accumulates on roadways. Road conditions could change rapidly and impacts will vary as precipitation moves through Virginia. Less traveled roads, shady spots, ramps and bridges are likely to freeze first.

Storm Tips: Stay home until precipitation stops and conditions improve. Give crews time to treat roads. If you must travel during adverse weather conditions: SLOW DOWN, Do not pass snow plows Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement Watch for downed trees and power lines Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions in your area. For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.