VA State Police respond to crashes due to icy roads

(from VA State police) As temperatures drop below freezing overnight, today’s wet roads will become extremely icy and treacherous. Virginians are advised to avoid travel overnight due to slick conditions and the increased potential for fallen trees, power lines, etc.

Salem Division

At 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police are on the scene of 29 traffic crashes statewide and 5 disabled vehicles statewide. The majority of those crashes involve only damage to vehicles, as vehicles slide off the slick roadways into ditches, guardrails, and fallen trees. From 12 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) through 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police have responded to a total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes statewide. Still no fatal crashes have been reported at this time.: 22 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads, and clear fallen debris. If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips: