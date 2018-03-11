VDOT: Monitor temperature and expect slick, snow-covered roads

SALEM – With winter weather anticipated to impact portions of western Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for travel as they may face slick, snow-covered roads, particularly during the nighttime hours on Sunday, March 11 and Monday, March 12.

VDOT strongly urges drivers to monitor weather forecasts and adjust travel around periods of snowfall, particularly early in the storm when roads can become snow covered and slick.

As the storm progresses, temperature will be a key factor with this winter weather event, as the precipitation is expected to start out as rain and transition to snow.

As pavement temperatures cool, snow is anticipated to accumulate on roadways. When the snow starts, drivers should pay particular attention to bridges and overpasses which may become slick first.

The interstate and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) are VDOT’s top priority for snow removal during a weather event. As long as the snow continues to fall, snowplow operators will be making multiple passes over these main routes and not working on low-volume secondary routes (those numbered 600 and above) or neighborhood streets.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.