VDH updates coronavirus numbers from the Roanoke Valley

State health officials report 22 new coronavirus cases and 4 new hospitalizations for the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. There is also 2 new COVID-related death among Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke and Botetourt Counties. State health officials report 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke City, 14 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, and 2 new deaths in Roanoke County, 1 new hospitalization in Salem , and 8 new cases in Botetourt County.