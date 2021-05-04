Oklahoma Governor endorses Glenn Youngkin ahead of convention

| By

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Conservative Republican business leader and candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the endorsement of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Second Amendment and pro-life champion who, just like Youngkin, stepped away from a very successful business career to run for governor as a conservative outsider.

In a video message to Virginia Republicans, Stitt says, “I truly believe Glenn Youngkin is the best chance Republicans have of winning Virginia this November,” and urges voters to “rank Glenn as your first choice May 8th.”

Calling Glenn a “good Christian man and a great leader,” Stitt highlighted Youngkin’s support for religious liberty and “successful business background.”

“He’s also a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. Glenn won’t let the Democrats take away your guns or force taxpayers to fund abortion,” says Stitt.

“Governor Stitt is a fellow businessman and conservative outsider who has stood up for the right to life and the right to keep and bear arms. He’s also done an excellent job getting Oklahoma’s economy moving – which is exactly what I will do here in Virginia when I’m governor. I’m so very grateful to have Governor Stitt’s support,” said Youngkin. “Our momentum heading into Saturday’s election is just incredible – we are really feeling it on the ground as we unite Republicans across Virginia. We are bringing together an army of voters who will stop liberal Terry McAuliffe, end the Democrats’ vice grip on Richmond, and rebuild Virginia into the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family.”

Stitt’s endorsement comes as conservative momentum builds behind Youngkin, the only true conservative outsider who can win among the Republican candidates in the field.

On Sunday, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz announced his endorsement of Youngkin. Cruz will join Youngkin on the campaign trail at select events in Virginia this week.

Youngkin – who pledged to not accept a salary as governor – was endorsed by conservative radio icon Hugh Hewitt, recently endorsed by the conservative group Middle Resolution PAC, and won straw polls conducted by the Liberty University College Republicans and the Virginia Faith and Freedom Coalition.

As CBS News in Charlottesville recently reported, election observers believe that if there’s any Republican that can beat liberal Terry McAuliffe in November, it’s Glenn Youngkin.

The full transcript of Governor Stitt’s message to Virginian Republicans is below:

Hi, my name is Kevin Stitt and I’m the Governor of Oklahoma.

There’s an important election coming up in Virginia on May 8th.

Republicans will choose their candidate for Virginia governor. I hope every conservative will rank Glenn Youngkin as their first choice.

I’ve gotten to know Glenn, and let me tell you, he’s a good Christian man and a great leader.

Glenn is a conservative who will open churches, protect religious freedoms. He’s also a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.

Glenn won’t let the Democrats take away your guns or force taxpayers to fund abortion.

Virginia needs someone with a successful business background who knows how to create jobs and deliver results.

I truly believe Glenn Youngkin is the best chance Republicans have of winning Virginia this November.

I’m proud to support Glenn Youngkin, and if you want Republicans to win again, I hope you will rank Glenn as your first choice May 8th.