VDH reports smallest single day case increase since last April

| By

State health officials report 272 new coronavirus cases statewide which is the smallest single-day increase in new cases since last April. There are only 8 new cases being reported across, Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, and Botetourt County. The VDH is reporting 11 new coronavirus related deaths statewide none of those come from the Roanoke Valley.