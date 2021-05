GOP AG Candidate Jason Miyares live on law enforcement, parole board, etc.

| By

Speaking live on WFIR this morning, the Republican Party candidate for Virginia Attorney General – Jason Miyares – said its ok to hold “two truths” when it comes to the issue of police officers and the use of excessive force – and those that line up squarely behind law enforcement. Miyares also said the Republican statewide ticket should appeal to some moderate Democrats. Hear the full-length conversation from this morning below: