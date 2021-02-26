VDH reporting another spike in number of COVID related deaths statewide

The VDH is reporting the highest spike in the number of new COVID-19 deaths across the Commonwealth with 234. According to the department’s website they are still working through a backlog of death certificates for coronavirus related deaths that occurred just after the holidays. Here in the Roanoke Valley, health officials are attributing 1 additional death to Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County. According to today’s numbers 49 new coronavirus cases are being reported in our region: 11 new cases in Roanoke City, 24 new cases in Roanoke County, 6 new cases in Salem and 8 new cases in Botetourt County.