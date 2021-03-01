VDH reporting another increase in number of coronavirus deaths statewide

The VDH is reporting the second highest spike in the number of COVID-19 deaths across the Commonwealth with 231. The department’s website says they are still working through a backlog of death certificates for coronavirus related deaths that occurred near the holidays. In the Roanoke Valley, health officials are attributing 3 additional deaths to Roanoke City, and Roanoke County, and 1 new death to Botetourt County. According to today’s numbers there are 39 new coronavirus cases in our area: 19 new cases in Roanoke City, 12 new cases in Roanoke County, 1 new case in Salem, and 7 new cases in Botetourt County.